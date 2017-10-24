Homemade Jams 2017-10-24

Track Listing:
1.) Florian Hoefner – The Great Auk
2.) Joshua Van Tassel – Chapter 2: The Old Woman
3.) Rob Lutes – A Little Room
4.) The Hypochondriacs – Two Bottles Of Whiskey
5.) Whitney Rose – I Don’t Half
6.) Rick Sparkes – All The Gold In California
7.) Gabrielle Papillon – The Damage
8.) Sleepy Driver – Unpromise
9.) Esmerine – Mechanics of Dominion
10.) Pony Rouge – Cyber Groove
11.) Pony Rouge – Prince de Funk
12.) Instruments – The Golden Library
Thanks Bondo for spinning Pony Rouge tunes , much appreciated !!