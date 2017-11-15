Home » Current Shows » Music Shows » Homemade Jams » Homemade Jams 2017-11-15 – Fredericton!

Homemade Jams 2017-11-15 – Fredericton!

Please consider supporting our Fundrive campaign! Homemade Jams CHSR

Track Listing:

1.) The Ray Finkles – Ankle Buster

2.) The Belle Comedians – Loaded Bones

3.) Kill Chicago – Sweetest Voice

4.) Grand Theft Bus – Don’t Treat Me Like That

5.) The Westerberg Suicides – Melochromatic

6.) Sleepy Driver – Believe/Belong

7.) The Olympic Symphonium – Coat of Arms

8.) Motherhood – The Oracle

9.) Motherhood – Gunhead

10.) The Waking Night – Hanging Cloud

11.) The Tortoise The Hare & The Millionaire – She’s Alright

12.) CHIPS – Something That Tells Me

13.) Deep Fryer – Freddy Beach Bum

14.) The Hypochondriacs – In The Mountains

