Homemade Jams 2017-11-15 – Fredericton!

Please consider supporting our Fundrive campaign!
Track Listing:
1.) The Ray Finkles – Ankle Buster
2.) The Belle Comedians – Loaded Bones
3.) Kill Chicago – Sweetest Voice
4.) Grand Theft Bus – Don’t Treat Me Like That
5.) The Westerberg Suicides – Melochromatic
6.) Sleepy Driver – Believe/Belong
7.) The Olympic Symphonium – Coat of Arms
8.) Motherhood – The Oracle
9.) Motherhood – Gunhead
10.) The Waking Night – Hanging Cloud
11.) The Tortoise The Hare & The Millionaire – She’s Alright
12.) CHIPS – Something That Tells Me
13.) Deep Fryer – Freddy Beach Bum
14.) The Hypochondriacs – In The Mountains