Mark (the Encaffeinated ONE) pinch-hits for Bondo and talks with Sorrey (live in studio) and Erin Costelo (live on the phone). Both are performing in Fredericton this evening. Catch Sorrey at The Capital tonight with Stabbing Joy and Brookside Mall. Erin Costelo will be performing her own music and a tribute to Carole King’s Tapestry at The Wilser’s Room this evening. Enjoy the music!

