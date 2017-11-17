RFYL Episode – ClickSomeBoxesEP46

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Did you know that voting has started up and you can vote for your favourite show? Did you know I’m not going to say any biased statements that you should vote for RFYL? Did you know that I just asked two questions with very strong suggestions followed by a wordy, poorly-written statement in the guise of a question?
Of course you did. So go vote!
On this week’s episode, we revisit some wicked stuff that released at the tail end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017, as well as a lot of summer albums that I haven’t had enough chances to ram down your earholes. So enjoy!
Playlist:
It Don’t Seem Right – Public Animal
Back Home In Bristol – The Dreadnoughts
Don’t Get Caught – Blood Red Shoes
Shots In The Dark – Napalmpom
No One’s Looking – Tsunami Bomb
Rivalry – Sumo Cyco
Internal War – Decatur Metal
Bloodsucker – Mokomokai
Focus – Orbital Express (Official)
Bird – Puta Volcano
Just Couldn’t Stand The Weather – Sasquatch
Ten Thousand Against One – Unleash The Archers
Drain The Blood – The Distillers
