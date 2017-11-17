RFYL Episode – ClickSomeBoxesEP46

Did you know that voting has started up and you can vote for your favourite show? Did you know I’m not going to say any biased statements that you should vote for RFYL? Did you know that I just asked two questions with very strong suggestions followed by a wordy, poorly-written statement in the guise of a question?

Of course you did. So go vote!

On this week’s episode, we revisit some wicked stuff that released at the tail end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017, as well as a lot of summer albums that I haven’t had enough chances to ram down your earholes. So enjoy!

Playlist:

It Don’t Seem Right – Public Animal

Back Home In Bristol – The Dreadnoughts

Don’t Get Caught – Blood Red Shoes

Shots In The Dark – Napalmpom

No One’s Looking – Tsunami Bomb

Rivalry – Sumo Cyco

Internal War – Decatur Metal

Bloodsucker – Mokomokai

Focus – Orbital Express (Official)

Bird – Puta Volcano

Just Couldn’t Stand The Weather – Sasquatch

Ten Thousand Against One – Unleash The Archers

Drain The Blood – The Distillers

PSST: Check out the massive live radiothon going on this weekend, November 18th! Do it!