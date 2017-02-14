Podcast: Play in new window | Download
It’s the Valentine’s Day show! I don’t know why I put so much effort into Valentine’s Day. Maybe it’s because I really don’t put effort into it. Arguably, though, it’s the most “celebrated” holiday on the show simply because there’s so many great songs to take out of context for the day.
Enjoy some “Classic” RFYL songs about love, beer, and never coming back with some favourites of mine! You’ll never be alone again once you get some of these tunes.
Damn, that was cheesy.
RFYL Episode: AllAboutLoveEP06
Playlist:
Fit For Rivals – Freak Machine
Die So Fluid – Hearts Are Hollow
THE BALCONIES – Zombie Love
Dorothy – Gun In My Hand
miesha & the spanks – Stranger
Rockyard – Don’t Come Back
Vanity Riots – I Love You (Almost As Much As I Love Me)
Phil X – I Wish My Beer Was As Cold As Your Heart
HighKicks – Not Enough People
Napalmpom – Feint Of Heart
SPINNERETTE – Ghetto Love
The Creepshow – Demon Lover
Martina Topley-Bird – Poison