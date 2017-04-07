RFYL Episode: NothingInFrederictonEP15

No backlog today! You’re caught up now (unless you’re running through the archives) and I’m celebrating the fact that we have stuff I play.. in town! Crazy, isn’t it? Anyway, new releases out as of today, with Unleash the Archers launching their new music video, Hands Off Gretel pushing for their new release, a new vinyl from Kitchen Witch, Sumo Cyco’s “Opus Mar” is available now, Mokomokai has a new release – there’s just so much.

Enjoy the podcast, you pod people.

Playlist:

Fit For Rivals – The Devil Inside

Napalmpom – Bridges In The Sun

Double Experience – SOFINe / Impasse

Like A Motorcycle – Great Escape / Nobody Knows

Mokomokai – Mountains of Madness

Sandveiss – The Unspoken Speech

Hands Off Gretel – Bad Egg

Sumo Cyco – Kids of Calamity

Kitchen Witch – Delusion

Unleash The Archers – Cleanse The Bloodlines

L7 – Runnin’ From The Law