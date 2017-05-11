RFYL Episode: TheHollowManEP17

I finally managed to find time to put some podcasts up! Rejoice, OCD / Collectors of Obscure Podcasts, as you may now add this one to your collection!

This is one of the heavy request shows, too, and there’s a lot of cool stuff. It also happened last month and I forgot what I ate this morning, so I mean.. yeah. Just grab it and you’ll know. It’s about the music, anyway!

Playlist:

Freeze the Atlantic – The Floor Is Made Of Lava

Tequila Mockingbyrd – I Smell Rock N Roll

Napalmpom – Her Own Wings

The Red Coats – Red-Light Revolver

Like A Motorcycle – Into The Night

Rockyard – Peru

Lionsault – Into The Wild

Zeal & Ardor – Come On Down

Sumo Cyco – Move Mountains

Orbital Express (Official) – Automatic Recollection / This Time Around

Supersonic Dragon Wagon – Snerfulnerpus

SpellBlast – Sign of the Unicorns