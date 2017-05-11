RFYL Episode: TheHollowManEP17

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
I finally managed to find time to put some podcasts up! Rejoice, OCD / Collectors of Obscure Podcasts, as you may now add this one to your collection!
This is one of the heavy request shows, too, and there’s a lot of cool stuff. It also happened last month and I forgot what I ate this morning, so I mean.. yeah. Just grab it and you’ll know. It’s about the music, anyway!
Playlist:
Freeze the Atlantic – The Floor Is Made Of Lava
Tequila Mockingbyrd – I Smell Rock N Roll
Napalmpom – Her Own Wings
The Red Coats – Red-Light Revolver
Like A Motorcycle – Into The Night
Rockyard – Peru
Lionsault – Into The Wild
Zeal & Ardor – Come On Down
Sumo Cyco – Move Mountains
Orbital Express (Official) – Automatic Recollection / This Time Around
Supersonic Dragon Wagon – Snerfulnerpus
SpellBlast – Sign of the Unicorns