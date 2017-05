We are excited to have Michael Feng on the show tomorrow.

He will be performing on the saxophone. Michael is a grade 11 student attending FHS who immigrated from China 3

years ago. He is a multi talented musician. He plays the saxophone in the concert band and the drums in the school’s

jazz band. He is equally proficient on both instruments.

Tune into Rosie Morning this week from 7 – 8 as we showcase Fredericton’s finest young musicians!