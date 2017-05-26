RFYL Episode: FailosopherEP22

Did you know that I still love this banner art? It’s great and I repost it every time. So great.

On this week’s episode, new releases galore as we prepare for the onslaught that is Apex on June 2nd. Also, even more recent releases pass the Bandcamp Test and make it onto the playlist! We revisit a few albums and say “Hi” in dorky ways to old friends, too. Bloody Diamonds are playing in Toronto June 2nd, so if you aren’t there, you’re.. probably like me and unable to catch the first flight out of town.

But still, go check them out if you can. They’re awesome people.

Playlist:

Ruby Bones – Blackest Ice

Like A Motorcycle – Stains And Burns

Bloody Diamonds – Tough Love

Kitchen Witch – Slipstream

Electric Mountain – Free Woman

HALF Gramme of SOMA – No Man’s God

Parasol Caravan – Diarancor

Orbital Express (Official) – Layin’ The Pain

Sumo Cyco – Kids of Calamity

Unleash The Archers – Cleanse The Bloodlines

ProleteR – Alone After All