RFYL Episode: FailosopherEP22

On this week’s episode, new releases galore as we prepare for the onslaught that is Apex on June 2nd. Also, even more recent releases pass the Bandcamp Test and make it onto the playlist! We revisit a few albums and say “Hi” in dorky ways to old friends, too. Bloody Diamonds are playing in Toronto June 2nd, so if you aren’t there, you’re.. probably like me and unable to catch the first flight out of town.
But still, go check them out if you can. They’re awesome people.
Playlist:
Ruby Bones – Blackest Ice
Like A Motorcycle – Stains And Burns
Bloody Diamonds – Tough Love
Kitchen Witch – Slipstream
Electric Mountain – Free Woman
HALF Gramme of SOMA – No Man’s God
Parasol Caravan – Diarancor
Orbital Express (Official) – Layin’ The Pain
Sumo Cyco – Kids of Calamity
Unleash The Archers – Cleanse The Bloodlines
ProleteR – Alone After All