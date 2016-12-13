The Crazy Train – Best of 2016 Episode!

Johnny James ‘Dio’ joined me for this special episode of the Crazy Train, as we played out our ‘best of’ 2016 album picks.

In the first Hour we played our favorite picks from Indie Metal from across Canada and in Hour 2, the best of global Metal for 2016! Now, just because we didn’t play your band does not by any means.. erm… mean, that your album wasn’t one of our favorites! There’s SO much amazing Indie Metal in Canada, I think it’d take me about 2-3, maybe even 4 shows to play it all!

So, in Hour 1, these were our picks:

1.Crazy Train – Ozzy | 2. Both Johnny and I – Hard Charger – album ‘Bad Omens’ – Two Day Hangover & No Chance Parole | 3. Johnny – Greber/Anthesis Split EP – Granted | 4. Chris – Rifium -Ice Disease – Bouncing Bettie | 5. Johnny – Orchids Curse – Cynics & Liars – We Are All Cynics & Liars | 6. Chris – Adrenechrome – Tales From… – Lockstep | 7. Johnny – Last Call Chernobyl – Self Titled – Black Night’s Burn Brightest | 8. Chris – Dischord – Epitaph – Stalingrad | 9. Johnny – EXALT – The Shape You Took Before The Ache – Worship

10. Chris – EXALT – The Shape You Took Before The Ache – Sacrifice To Purify

Hour II:

1. Johnny – Obscura – Song – Akroasis | 2. Chris – Gojira – Magma – The Cell | 3. Johnny – Every Time I die – Low Teens Song: The Coin Has A Say | 4. Chris – Witchery – In His Infernal Majesty’s Service – Nosferatu | 5. Johnny – Revocation – Great Is Our Sin – Copernican Heresy | 6. Chris – Metallica – Moth Into the Flame | 7. Johnny – NAILS – You Will Never Be One of Us | 8. Chris – Ghost – Popestar – Square Hammer | 9. Johnny – The Dillinger Escape Plan – Limerat Death | 10. Chris / Johnny – Pantera – 5 Minutes Alone (partial)

Upcoming Shows:

Dec 16th at the Charlotte St Arts Center is the Throw Down for Dustin with:

For those who don’t know, our friend Dustin McArthur is currently battling a rare form of stomach cancer called leiomyosarcoma. He was diagnosed back in August with a large growth on his pancreas which they referred to as a rare form of cancer called leiomyosarcoma.

The metal community in Fredericton has decided to help raise money to help with his cancer treatments and his medical costs on December 16th at the Charlotte Street Arts Centre with a Throw-down for Dustin featuring:

PIETY COMPLEX

I, MONOLITH

VERSES

THE SEA DIVIDES

CHARLOTTE STREET ARTS CENTRE

DOORS AT 6PM

SHOW STARTS AT 6:30PM

$7 COVER

ALL PROCEEDS GOING TO DUSTIN MACARTHUR

—————————————————————————————————————————

Sat Dec. 17th 10-2AM is the Neighbourhood Watch Punk Rawk Food Drive benefit show at the panic room, bring yer donations! Bring your Spiked hair and leopard print spandex and PUNK IT UP! For a great cause! 6 Great Bands

– Molly B – The Adhesives – City Bus Hand Jobs – Neighbourhood Watch – Cable Crusher – The Atomiks

Prizes and more.

Admission $10 + non perishable food items.

BYOB.

All proceeds with be donated to the Saint John North End Food Bank.

—————————————————————————————————————————

Wreck The Halls III – At The Pavilion – December 16th & 17th

Two day all-ages metal event at the Pavilion in Halifax!

Featuring… Black Moor, Orchid’s Curse, Chaos Theory, Dumpster Mummy, Dark Shrine, Scumgrief, Monteith & Tactus!

$10 at the door/ $8 for under agers / $15 weekend pass at door of first show!

DAY 1 – DECEMBER 16TH – 6:00PM – 9:45PM

TACTUS

SCUMGRIEF

DUMPSTER MUMMY

ORCHID’S CURSE

DAY 2 – DECEMBER 17TH – 6:00PM – 9:45PM

MONTEITH

DARK SHRINE

CHAOS THEORY

BLACK MOOR

—————————————————————————————————————————

2nd Annual Holiday fundraiser!

Friday, December 16th.

Doors at 10pm.

Price – $6 minimum cover – $10 suggested.

This year we are raising money for Veith House.

Veith House is a neighbourhood hub that provides services and opportunities to Halifax residents, connecting them with one another to build a healthier, more vibrant community.

The lineup so far this year includes.

Sewn Eyes

Scumgrief

Enemy Designed

Old Blood

—————————————————————————————————————————

The almighty Gallactus makes their return to Fredericton New Year’s Eve with heavy metal dicks Hard Charger and The tasty Wangs coming all the way from stink town to kick off the new year in style!!

Frederictons own IRON FIST will open the show ending their 7 year hiatus!

Doors at 9

$5/$10 sliding scale cover

BYOB

19+

Gallactus

—————————————————————————————————————————

At the Panic Room – Ring in the New Year with Elevate The Virus, Belligerent & Skylyks.

$15 donation at the door. B.Y.O.B 19+

Door prizes.

ELEVATE THE VIRUS

BELLIGERENT

SKYLYKS

If you have a band and want to be heard, have a new album, new single, tour? A band we should be playing but don’t know about? We’re not playing your band or announcing your show, it’s because we don’t know about it, email the Crazy Train today: crazytrainchsrATgmail.com