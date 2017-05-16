The Crazy Train Episode #CX

‘Monteithmania’! invaded the Crazy Train on episode #110! It’s been a long wait, but those Monteith Bros, Shaun and Daniel finally did it! While the title track, ‘Monteithmania’ was released earlier in the week, the guys threw another new track at me to debut on the Crazy Train. ‘Monteith’ has taken to the road and headed West to begin their Canadian conquest and they boys are amped!

Congrats to Luc Gagné who won the ‘on air give away’! He’ll be receiving a copy of Hero’s Last Rites’ ‘Wasted Prayer’! And it’ll be hand delivered to him by the band itself!!

Also on this episode we heard some brand new ‘Rosewood Annie’ from Halifax, some ‘Melonville’ from Moncton and new ‘Green Lug Grinders’.

Here’s the playlist for Episode#110:

Hour I: Crazy Train – Ozzy| Monteithmania – Monteith| Interview with Monteith | Abyssonaut – Monteith| Vices – Rosewood Annie| Wasted Prayer – Hero’s Last Rite| Running Wild – Lionsault | Control – Melonville| Kingdom Of The Serpent – The Green Lung Grinders| Tide Breaker – Requiomend| Worm(hole)s – The Sun Through A Telescope|

Hour II: The Speed Of Light – Iron Maiden| Devil Is Fine – Zeal & Ardor| Rise of the Fallen – Soulfly| Lords of Summer – Metallica|One Day Remains – & Show Me A Leader – Alter Bridge| Am I Demon – Danzig| Pushing Drugs – Andrew WK|

I dunno what’s going on with Episode #111 – Maybe a band is going to join me, maybe not… Whatever happens, well you know it’ll be the best damn Metal radio you can tune into!!

Upcoming Shows/Events/ Other Metal Radio Shows!:

Freedom Fest Site Clean Up Day! Sunday May 21st!

please help volunteer to get the field ready for this 3 day music festival with some of the area’s best bands in multiple genres!

If you haven’t signed up to help, please contact Sarah McAdam

—————————————————————————————————————————

Get your tickets for the Maritimes Metal & Hard Rock ‘fest #5! http://www.maritimemetalfest.com July 28th & 29th (into the 30th) Windsor Nova Scotia! ————————————————————————————————————————— And don’t forget Freedom fest happening in the wonderful township of Harvey Station this August 11th to 14th Go to http://freedomfestnb.com/ for tickets and info on what bands are playing this music festival ————————————————————————————————————————— Maximum 110 Metal Radio show hosted by Stephen LeBanc – Sunday’s 9-Midnight on BME Radio http://bmeradiolive.myl2mr.com/ – Kat’s Metal Litterbox Internet Radio Metal 24hrs / day! Best of Unsigned Canadian Metal! http://katsmetallitterbox.com/music-chat/