The Crazy Train Episode #CX

‘Monteithmania’! invaded the Crazy Train on episode #110! It’s been a long wait, but those Monteith Bros, Shaun and Daniel finally did it! While the title track, ‘Monteithmania’ was released earlier in the week, the guys threw another new track at me to debut on the Crazy Train. ‘Monteith’ has taken to the road and headed West to begin their Canadian conquest and they boys are amped!
Congrats to Luc Gagné who won the ‘on air give away’! He’ll be receiving a copy of Hero’s Last Rites’ ‘Wasted Prayer’! And it’ll be hand delivered to him by the band itself!!
Also on this episode we heard some brand new ‘Rosewood Annie’ from Halifax, some ‘Melonville’ from Moncton and new ‘Green Lug Grinders’.
Here’s the playlist for Episode#110:
Hour I: Crazy Train – Ozzy| Monteithmania – Monteith| Interview with Monteith | Abyssonaut – Monteith| Vices – Rosewood Annie| Wasted Prayer – Hero’s Last Rite| Running Wild – Lionsault | Control – Melonville| Kingdom Of The Serpent – The Green Lung Grinders| Tide Breaker – Requiomend| Worm(hole)s – The Sun Through A Telescope|
Hour II: The Speed Of Light – Iron Maiden| Devil Is Fine – Zeal & Ardor| Rise of the Fallen – Soulfly| Lords of Summer – Metallica|One Day Remains – & Show Me A Leader – Alter Bridge| Am I Demon – Danzig| Pushing Drugs – Andrew WK|
I dunno what’s going on with Episode #111 – Maybe a band is going to join me, maybe not… Whatever happens, well you know it’ll be the best damn Metal radio you can tune into!!
