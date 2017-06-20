The Crazy Train Episode #CXIV

Had the show to myself this 114th Episode, no guests, just me, you and the Metal music!

BOOBIES!!! – Do I have your attention now? OK, this upcoming Saturday (June 24th) I will begin a contest in which one of you, yes YOU, the listener (erm reader) can win one of two ALL weekend passes to the Maritime Metal & Hard Rock festival #5!! This does NOT include camping and is a $60.00 value! I’ll be reminding folks all week and also I’ll be posting the contest details on the Crazy Train Facebook page. Don’t miss out on this chance to win a great prize, which would save you $60bones, leaving you only having to pay for camping (or a hotel/motel – plenty nearby the festival) and yer booze and food, merch….

A few of the guys from Iron Maiden will join me in the studio THIS Saturday, June 24th!!! You don’t want to miss that!! (Iron Maiden may or may not actually be from the band, but actually from the local Maiden tribute band ‘Run For Your Lives!’)

AND!! Also on Episode #115, a few of the guys from Iron Maiden will join me live in our CHSR-FM Studios!! YOU don’t want to miss that!!

Let’s get to the music, here’s the playlist for Episode #114!:

Hour I: Crazy Train – Ozzy | The Unforgiving Disease – Hero’s Last Rite| Hiraeth – Red Cain| Hideous Appetites – Adrenechrome| Dead Hand Of The Past – Brother| Mountains of Madness – Mokomokai| Abscent – Anthesis| Conjuring Annihilation – Spinesplitter| Breadbag Mansion – The Green Lung Grinders| Stalingrad – Dischord| Apocalypse – Soulstice

Hour II: Deus In Absentia – Ghost| The Trooper – Iron Maiden| Breakin’ All The Rules – Ozzy| Father Of Lies – Whitechapel| Let’s Go! – Ministry| Hell Is Us – Inire| Caught In A Mosh – Anthrax| Good Morning Black Friday – Megadeth| Ashes of the Dawn – DragonForce

Upcoming Shows:

Montebello ROCKFEST!

June 22 – June 25, Montebello, Quebec

——————————————————————–

June 24th at the Capital! Run For Your Lives – Fredericton’s premier Iron Maiden Tribute band!! This IS an early show!! SO get their EARLY! $10 cover! One band, one hell of a night!! Be a trooper and Run for your lives to t he Capital For this awesome epic night! ——————————————————————————- Friday June 30th! Soulstice farewell show! 38 Murray Ave! Tickets are available through myself or Ezra Seamone With Soulstice!, The Wasteland Zombies, In The Act of Violence and Gemstones!! ONLY a limited number of people can come to this show! So git yer tix NOW! Or you will never ever ever ever, ever ever ever, ever see Soulstice play live again!! ——————————————————————————— Dark Shrine/Abysseral Throne/ENZO/Luna Amour At PLan B in Halifax Friday June 30th 6 PM – 9:30 PM 2180 Gottingen Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia Only $5 cover!! ———————————————————————————- Get your tickets for the Maritimes Metal & Hard Rock ‘fest #5! http://www.maritimemetalfest.com July 28th & 29th (into the 30th) Windsor Nova Scotia! ——————————————————————————- And don’t forget Freedom fest happening in the wonderful township of Harvey Station this August 11th to 14th Go to http://freedomfestnb.com/ for tickets and info on what bands are playing this music festival ——————————————————————————- Kat’s Metal Litterbox Internet Radio Metal 24hrs / day! Best of Unsigned Canadian Metal! http://katsmetallitterbox.com/music-chat/

Maximum110 Radio IS BACK! After a tiny setback I knew my man Stephen Leblanc would be back in a flash, tune in each Sunday night from 9-1AM on http://maxmixxxer.myl2mr.com/ Or go to www.maximum110.com for more details about the show, also Max110 is found on Facebook! Good to see him back!