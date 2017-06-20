The Crazy Train Episode #CXIV

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Had the show to myself this 114th Episode, no guests, just me, you and the Metal music!
BOOBIES!!! – Do I have your attention now? OK, this upcoming Saturday (June 24th) I will begin a contest in which one of you, yes YOU, the listener (erm reader) can win one of two ALL weekend passes to the Maritime Metal & Hard Rock festival #5!! This does NOT include camping and is a $60.00 value! I’ll be reminding folks all week and also I’ll be posting the contest details on the Crazy Train Facebook page. Don’t miss out on this chance to win a great prize, which would save you $60bones, leaving you only having to pay for camping (or a hotel/motel – plenty nearby the festival) and yer booze and food, merch….
A few of the guys from Iron Maiden will join me in the studio THIS Saturday, June 24th!!! You don’t want to miss that!! (Iron Maiden may or may not actually be from the band, but actually from the local Maiden tribute band ‘Run For Your Lives!’)
AND!! Also on Episode #115, a few of the guys from Iron Maiden will join me live in our CHSR-FM Studios!! YOU don’t want to miss that!!
Let’s get to the music, here’s the playlist for Episode #114!:
Hour I: Crazy Train – Ozzy | The Unforgiving Disease – Hero’s Last Rite| Hiraeth – Red Cain| Hideous Appetites – Adrenechrome| Dead Hand Of The Past – Brother| Mountains of Madness – Mokomokai| Abscent – Anthesis| Conjuring Annihilation – Spinesplitter| Breadbag Mansion – The Green Lung Grinders| Stalingrad – Dischord| Apocalypse – Soulstice
Hour II: Deus In Absentia – Ghost| The Trooper – Iron Maiden| Breakin’ All The Rules – Ozzy| Father Of Lies – Whitechapel| Let’s Go! – Ministry| Hell Is Us – Inire| Caught In A Mosh – Anthrax| Good Morning Black Friday – Megadeth| Ashes of the Dawn – DragonForce
Upcoming Shows:
Montebello ROCKFEST!
June 22 – June 25, Montebello, Quebec
——————————————————————–
Friday June 30th! Soulstice farewell show!
Get your tickets for the Maritimes Metal & Hard Rock ‘fest #5!
And don’t forget Freedom fest happening in the wonderful township of Harvey Station this August 11th to 14th