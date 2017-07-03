The Crazy Train Episode #CXVI

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
On Episode #116, I finished off the second part of the Maritime Metal & Hard Rock festival showcase of bands and also dropped the question for the last ‘weekend pass’ that you can still win!
On the Crazy Train Facebook page, the first person to name TWO bands playing this years MM&HR fest will win themselves a weekend pass (worth $60- Camping NOT included)! I have already given one away to our winner last weekend.
And coming up, I’ve got two tickets to PEI’s ‘Rock The Boat’ courtesy of Aaron Scott’s Earthquake who’ll be shaking the boat this Summer, so be sure to tune in for that ticket give away!
Also on this episode, Sammie X and I sat down to talk about the recent Local Metal Scene poll that she put together and that many of you participated in. The conversation, which lasted nearly an hour, was one of the most pertinent and important discussions I think I’ve had on the Crazy Train. The chat will be included in the podcast and I will also be pod-casting it separately for those who just want to hear the conversation.
Because of that convo with Sammie, the show, musically, is a bit shorter than normal!
Here’s the play list for episode #116:
Hour 1: Crazy Train – Ozzy| Apollo Court – Dark Sky Parks| Stare At The Moon – Electric Spoonful| Just Another Outcast – Generation Idiot| Space Station 69 – Keith Doom & The Wrecking Crew| Speak No Evil – Winterhearth| Nothing Survives – Spinesplitter| Conjuring Annihilation – Spinesplitter| Call Of the Valkyrie – Spinesplitter
Hour II: Pulse of the Maggots – Slipknot| Walk With Me In Hell – Lamb Of God| Interview with local Metal & Punk scene promoter Sammie X| On The Brink of Extinction – Napalm Death| Interview with local Metal & Punk scene promoter Sammie X (2nd part)| Under the Gun Motorhead
Upcoming Metal & Punk Shows/Festivals:
15$ for the WEEKEND
NO ADVANCED TICKETS, UNLIMITED ADMISSION ON SITE ONLY
FREE CAMPING
Metal Bukake III
With a crapload of bands, like Abysseral Throne, Monteith, I Monolith, Rifium and a ton more!!
——————————————————————————-
——————————————————————————-
——————————————————————————————————————
And tune in to Maximum110 Radio – They are back up and not runnin, they are sprinting!! Tune in for indie Metal from all over the planet Earth! – Go to Maximum110.com or hit em up on Facebook for more info!