The Crazy Train Episode #CXVI

On Episode #116, I finished off the second part of the Maritime Metal & Hard Rock festival showcase of bands and also dropped the question for the last ‘weekend pass’ that you can still win!

On the Crazy Train Facebook page, the first person to name TWO bands playing this years MM&HR fest will win themselves a weekend pass (worth $60- Camping NOT included)! I have already given one away to our winner last weekend.

And coming up, I’ve got two tickets to PEI’s ‘Rock The Boat’ courtesy of Aaron Scott’s Earthquake who’ll be shaking the boat this Summer, so be sure to tune in for that ticket give away!

Also on this episode, Sammie X and I sat down to talk about the recent Local Metal Scene poll that she put together and that many of you participated in. The conversation, which lasted nearly an hour, was one of the most pertinent and important discussions I think I’ve had on the Crazy Train. The chat will be included in the podcast and I will also be pod-casting it separately for those who just want to hear the conversation.

Because of that convo with Sammie, the show, musically, is a bit shorter than normal!

Here’s the play list for episode #116:

Hour 1: Crazy Train – Ozzy| Apollo Court – Dark Sky Parks| Stare At The Moon – Electric Spoonful| Just Another Outcast – Generation Idiot| Space Station 69 – Keith Doom & The Wrecking Crew| Speak No Evil – Winterhearth| Nothing Survives – Spinesplitter| Conjuring Annihilation – Spinesplitter| Call Of the Valkyrie – Spinesplitter

Hour II: Pulse of the Maggots – Slipknot| Walk With Me In Hell – Lamb Of God| Interview with local Metal & Punk scene promoter Sammie X| On The Brink of Extinction – Napalm Death| Interview with local Metal & Punk scene promoter Sammie X (2nd part)| Under the Gun Motorhead

Upcoming Metal & Punk Shows/Festivals:

No Funswick 3 Day Punk Marathon! 3 DAY PUNK MARATHON JULY 7, 8, 9 –

10$ per DAY

15$ for the WEEKEND

NO ADVANCED TICKETS, UNLIMITED ADMISSION ON SITE ONLY

FREE CAMPING

Metal Bukake III Metal Bukake – July 14 – July 16 1620 Cocagne Rd S, Dundas, With a crapload of bands, like Abysseral Throne, Monteith, I Monolith, Rifium and a ton more!!

People’s Pub presents: People’s Metal & Punk; Live Loud Punk – Saturday, July 22 at 9 PM – 1 AM People’s Pub 1 Milltown Blvd, Saint Stephen, New Brunswick 4 bands – Admission: $5 Neighbourhood Watch The Adhesives Warsick The Atomiks

Get your tickets for the Maritimes Metal & Hard Rock ‘fest #5! http://www.maritimemetalfest.com July 28th & 29th (into the 30th) Windsor Nova Scotia! ——————————————————————————- There’s also a brand new Punk rock show on CHSR which airs each Thursday at 9PM! It’s Underground Sounds with Parker & Mat! Every Thursday at 9PM on CHSR-FM! ——————————————————————————– And don’t forget Freedom fest happening in the wonderful township of Harvey Station this August 11th to 14th Go to http://freedomfestnb.com/ for tickets and info on what bands are playing this music festival ——————————————————————————- Saturday, August 19th at 22 prospect Place in Doaktown, NB is the ‘Maritime Monster’s Of Rock show’ with -‘Run For Your Lives’, Fredericton’s premier Iron Maiden Tribute band, along with Moment of Inertia & The Wasteland Zombies. Tickets go on sale June 10th.. $25 a ticket. $30 at the door. We are taking pre orders online for $15. For the first 50 online sales. Email us on how to order online ——————————————————————————————————————

Kat’s Metal Litterbox Internet Radio Metal 24hrs / day! Best of Unsigned Canadian Metal! http://katsmetallitterbox.com/music-chat/ —————————————————————————————————————— And tune in to Maximum110 Radio – They are back up and not runnin, they are sprinting!! Tune in for indie Metal from all over the planet Earth! – Go to Maximum110.com or hit em up on Facebook for more info!