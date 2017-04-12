Conference Call RFC: Travelling to/from Fredericton

Conference Call is a weekly call-in program hosted live at 8pm every Monday. You can participate live via phone, Twitter or Facebook, or join in after the show has aired by leaving a comment here, calling our voicemail line at (506) 453-4989 or emailing feedback [at] chsrfm [dot] ca . Responses after the show may be included in future shows.

Coming up next: Travelling to and from Fredericton! It’s all very well to stay here in the city, but sometimes you just need to get somewhere else — for business, for pleasure or for family. And we need as many ways to get to the city comfortably as possible. We’ll talk about travel, and you bring your travel stories (and nightmares!).