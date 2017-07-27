Maritime Metal and Hard Rock Festival celebrates 5 years

Maritime Metal and Hard Rock Festival enters it’s fifth year with a perfect sampling of the the east coast scene, with new faces and old favorites set to embrace the stage in Windsor.

Veteran bands Black Moor and Doom Machine will provide a strong veteran presence as both bands are coming off strong fourth-coming albums. Doom Machine celebrated their tenth anniversary with a double album of new music and re-recorded old favorites while Black Moor’s “Brave To The Grave” earned them “Loud Recording Of The Year” at Nova Scotia Music Week, their third album to do so. First time performers Lionsault picked up some hardware as well with their album “Are You Feeling Lucky”, winning “Loud Recording Of The Year” at the 2017 East Coast Music Awards. Last Call Chernobyl were also nominated for this award with their second full length album, which was their first since 2010. Generation Idiot returns for a second straight year along with festival regulars Dark Shrine and Tri City Villains who will both be back for their third while Last Kick will return for their fourth.

New to the festival this year is the high octane rock and roll of Aron Scott Earthquake from Prince Edward Island and the exhilarating death thrash of WinterHearth from St. John’s Newfoundland. Both of which are the only representatives from their respective regions, making this the first edition of the festival to include bands from all four provinces.

Festival promoter Jay Chetwynd has also opened the door to a more diverse line-up of sounds this time around. The melodic hardcore stylings of east coast favourites Sleepshaker leads a stream of diverse offerings such as sonic groove metal acts Brass Knucklhead and Monsters Are Human, funky alternative rock acts Dark Sky Parks and Electric Spoonful and the spit-in-your-face punk rock stylings of Keith Doom and the Wrecking Crew. The battle of the bands will also give some fresh faces the spotlight once again; competing this year are Dazor, Impact Eleven, The Dead Minutes, The Meat Sweats, and Luna Amour.

Check of the Maritimes’ signature metal festival for their milestone 5th year this weekend, July 28th and 29th, at the Exhibition Grounds in Windsor, NS.

For more info and tickets go to http://maritimemetalfest.com/