From the Margins Feb 12 – Sexual Assault Climate

This episode features conversations centered around the University of New Brunswick’s (UNB) Sexual Assault Climate Survey, the general social conditions in which sexual assaults take place, and sexual assault law.

The show features interviews with:

St. Thomas University Criminology and Criminal Justice professor and feminist scholar, Karla O’Regan; Fredericton Sexual Assault Centre program and volunteer coordinator, Jennifer Gorham and University of New Brunswick Sexual Assault Support Advocate, Maggie Forsythe.