The Crazy Train Episode #CVIII

Finally back! Should be commanding the train with no interruptions until late March/April! I tells ya, we’re sitting on something big. As I said on this last episode, there are so many bands recording or on the verge of recording that the Summers going to be a mega tsunami of new local Metal!

On this episode, I debuted some brand new Green Lung Grinders (thanks to Tom Purvis for the awesome “Debut” banner!)

The other radio debuts included, new music from Quispamsis’ ‘Anthesis’, as well as Toronto’s ‘Where Giants Once Stood’.

On next weekends show, we’re finally back to a two hour program. In the first hour, I’ll be joined on the phone with Mike Bernard of ‘District Avenue’ (formerly known as Kickin’ Krotch’). It will be great to chat with Mike about the name change and the bands somewhat new direction.

Due to the UNB V Reds LAST hockey match of the regular season, this episode was only 1 hour, here’s the playlist!:

Crazy Train Intro – Ozzy| A few songs they are very short – Anthesis | Damn The New Machine – Spinesplitter | Feast Or Famine – Tactus |This Pack Will Roam & Total F’N Blackout – Hard Charger |Into Nothingness – Where Giants Once Stood |Halloween Massacre – Rifium | Crazy Train NEW album Debut Carcinogenitalia |Green Lung Grinders | Illegal Aliens Vs Sexual Predators – NEW GLG |Blind Eye Compromise – Hero’s Last Rite

Upcoming Shows:

Thursday night March 2nd at the Maniac Mansion on Montgomery St:

Decade of Alcohol Abuse with Halifax’s SPEW and Fredericton’s Hard Charger with support from Scumlord “King of the Wasteland” Cassette release!!

19+

$5-$10 cover

BYOB

Monday, March 13th! 7PM-12 Midnight- $7.00 !!!!

The Capital – a web series presents a special Metal Monday featuring some of the best punk and metal acts from Fredericton, NB! Hero’s Last Rite, SpineSplitter, Hard Charger, Neighbourhood Watch , MOMENT OF INERTIA, DEEP FRYER, Scumlord, Brother- -“band”, The Wasteland Zombies, The Green Lung Grinders and MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED!

Please join us on this special night to show your support for our local underground music community! This FREE show is open to the public so come one, come all! Everyone in attendance will have to sign a simple image release form. Bring your friends and enjoy a night of great entertainment which is sure to be an unforgettable experience as we showcase local talent both past & present! All will be caught on camera by director Tim Rayne and the RayneMaker Productions crew!

ABOUT THE SERIES

Urban myths and local stories come alive at The Capital, a documentary web series inspired by the amazing music scene in Fredericton, New Brunswick!

also check out Kats Metal Litter Box: Vote for local band Beyond Eternal and Aaron Scotts Earthquake: http://katsmetallitterbox.com/band-of-the-month/

If you’re in a band, know of a band, got a show coming up, releasing an album, something I should be playing but I’m not.

Well please let me know email me today at crazytrainchsr [at] gmail [dot] com!!

See you next weekend!