The Lunchbox Interview: Craig Norris (Tideland DocFest)

There’s an amazing world out there, but sometimes it takes people with great skill to point out the obvious.

My guest is Craig Norris, a documentary filmmaker from Moncton. He’s on tour with four documentaries produced by his company with evenings called the Tideland DocFest. He joins me to talk about his journey from outdoor enthusiast to documentary filmmaker, and shares his passion for great stories.

The Tideland DocFest is in Fredericton at the Charlotte Street Arts Centre at 7pm on February 15, and in Saint John at the Kent Theatre on February 16. See the Facebook page for more details.