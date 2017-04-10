Readful Things: “Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch” by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett

In this edition of Readful Things, Erin, Lisa and Drew get together to discuss Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. The world is about to end, the Antichrist is missing, and suddenly good and evil have to work together because hey, this world ain’t so bad afterall.

This is a timeless story with witty British humor. Listen in while the trio discusses plot, characters, best moments, and of course the ending.

**Note: episode is full of spoilers.