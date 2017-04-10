Fuzztone Mania Episode 6

This week on fuzztone maina we here from great bands like Emerson lake and Palmer Triumph , Ted Nugent Deep purple and had a visit from my friend in main Lil Peter .telling us about a great drink call Moxie .

Fuzztone Mania Playlist for 04/07/17

1.Led Zepplin-Immigrant Song

2.Lynyrd Skynyrd- T For Texas

3. Cone Hatch- Monkey Bars

4. E.M.P – Karn Evil 9

5. Ted Nugent – Dog eat Dog

6.Steppen Wolf – Skulduggery

7. Ventures Walk don’T Run

8.Black Sabbath – Scarab Cabrera

9. Uriah Heep – Weekend Worrier

10. Diamond Head – Am I Evil

11.Tea Party – Temptation

12.Deep purple -High Way Star

13. April Wine – Weeping Widow

14.Budgie – Crash Course in Brain Surgery

15.Rush -Bastille

16. Mountain – Mississippi Queen

17.Boston – Don’t look back

18. Triumph -When the lights go down

19.Van Halen – Jamie’s Crying

20. Lee Aaron – Tom Boy

21.White Snake – Here I go again

22.Dokken – Dream Warriors

23.E.M.P – Luckey Man

24. Street heart- Here Come the Night