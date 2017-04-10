Fuzztone Mania Episode 6

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
This week on fuzztone maina we here from great bands like Emerson lake and Palmer Triumph , Ted Nugent Deep purple and had a visit from my friend in main Lil Peter .telling us about a great drink call Moxie .
Fuzztone Mania Playlist for 04/07/17
1.Led Zepplin-Immigrant Song
2.Lynyrd Skynyrd- T For Texas
3. Cone Hatch- Monkey Bars
4. E.M.P – Karn Evil 9
5. Ted Nugent – Dog eat Dog
6.Steppen Wolf – Skulduggery
7. Ventures Walk don’T Run
8.Black Sabbath – Scarab Cabrera
9. Uriah Heep – Weekend Worrier
10. Diamond Head – Am I Evil
11.Tea Party – Temptation
12.Deep purple -High Way Star
13. April Wine – Weeping Widow
14.Budgie – Crash Course in Brain Surgery
15.Rush -Bastille
16. Mountain – Mississippi Queen
17.Boston – Don’t look back
18. Triumph -When the lights go down
19.Van Halen – Jamie’s Crying
20. Lee Aaron – Tom Boy
21.White Snake – Here I go again
22.Dokken – Dream Warriors
23.E.M.P – Luckey Man
24. Street heart- Here Come the Night