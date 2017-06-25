What Is CHSR Listening To? 2017-06-25

What is CHSR listening to?
Roger Jean – Host of Rosie Morning weekdays 7am-8am; and @Rosie’s Juke Joint Saturday 8pm
Pokey Lafarge‘s Manic Revelations. A fun listen from start to finish. Playful lyrics and a great traditional roots sound with a very nice horn section. A great offering from a veteran artist who has found his road tested formula for writing and performing great songs.
Chris Waddell – Music Director and host of The Crazy Train Saturdays 6pm-8pm.
Hero’s Last Rite‘s Wasted Prayer. The title track from their latest release sets the tone for the entire album and that tone is a sonic assault!
Tammie Hayward – Host of Instant Breakfast weekdays 8am-9pm and De-Railed Fridays 4pm.
India‘s first self titled release from this fantastic band out of St. John’s NFL. Indie rock/pop. All around great release from this band. Also Whitehorse‘s Panther in the Dollhouse!!!!
Erin Bond – Station Manager and host of Homemade Jams Mon-Thurs 4pm, Her Turn Tuesdays 7pm, and Anything Goes Saturdays 9pm.
I’ve been fortunate to listen to a lot of great albums this week, one that really stood out was Portugal. The Man‘s new album Woodstock. Other recent albums I can’t stop listening to are Take A Rest from TORA and The Damn Truth‘s Devilish Folk. Lee-La’s vocals are a force strong enough to frighten you and fall in love with at the same time.