What Is CHSR Listening To? 2017-06-25

What is CHSR listening to?

Roger Jean

Pokey Lafarge‘s Manic Revelations. A fun listen from start to finish. Playful lyrics and a great traditional roots sound with a very nice horn section. A great offering from a veteran artist who has found his road tested formula for writing and performing great songs.

Chris Waddell

Hero’s Last Rite‘s Wasted Prayer. The title track from their latest release sets the tone for the entire album and that tone is a sonic assault!

Tammie Hayward

India‘s first self titled release from this fantastic band out of St. John’s NFL. Indie rock/pop. All around great release from this band. Also Whitehorse‘s Panther in the Dollhouse!!!!

Erin Bond

I’ve been fortunate to listen to a lot of great albums this week, one that really stood out was Portugal. The Man‘s new album Woodstock. Other recent albums I can’t stop listening to are Take A Rest from TORA and The Damn Truth‘s Devilish Folk. Lee-La’s vocals are a force strong enough to frighten you and fall in love with at the same time.