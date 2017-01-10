The Crazy Train Episode #CI

First show of 2017! This show was only an hour long because of the hockey game at 7PM.

I put together what I call ‘Then & Now’, what will be a series of shows (probably on hockey game nights) that will highlight a Metal band that’s been around a long time with a library spanning over the years. We started out with the early albums of bands Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Megadeth and Slayer and then played some of the newest tracks by these bands.

So the next “hockey” weekend we’ll try another round of ‘Then & Now’. But next weekend January 14th, I’ll welcome on my first band of 2017: The mighty Cable Crusher!! It’ll be the guys first appearance on the show, so expect a wild one! Plus music from District Avenue, Engage the Threat, Tactus, Aftershock and much more! 6-8PM!

Here’s the playlist for ‘Then & Now’:

Crazy Train – Ozzy | Star Breaker – Judas Priest | Redeemer of Souls – Judas Priest | Hit the Lights – Metallica | Moth Into Flame – Metallica | The Prisoner – Iron Maiden | Speed of Light – Iron Maiden | Last Rites, Love You To Deth – Megadeth | Dystopia – Megadeth | Black Magic – SLAYER| Implode – SLAYER

And that’s it, short and sweet!

Be sure to tune in next weekend to hear what those crazy bastards from Cable Crusher are up to!

I’ve got plans to have a lot more bands joining me on the show this year as well as trying to keep ya’s all in the loop about the Metal festivals coming up this Summer.

If you’re in a band, got a new album, new single, know of a band, want to promote your band, tell me about an up coming festival or show, then email me at: crazytrainchsrATgmail.com and we’ll certainly get ya’s on the air!

If I don’t play your band, don’t mention your show or festival it’s because I don’t know about it, so be sure to email me the deets!

Keep it METAL!