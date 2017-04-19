The Crazy Train Episode #CVIII

On Episode #108 starts off with a thundering brand new track from Fredericton’s ‘Hero’s Last Rite’ – ‘Nothing Left’ is the single released on their bandcamp page. It’s been a good wait for new material from the Hero’s crew and as they say, ‘Good things come to those who wait’. But ‘Nothing Left’ is the tip of the iceberg.

HLR’s vocalist Steven McDonald sat down with me in the studio to discuss the tracks we debuted and the making of the album and the bands upcoming plans. When this album hits the streets it’s going to raise the bar once again and as I said in a post on Facebook, this only helps the scene as each band will strive harder to be as good or aim to be better (HA!) than Hero’s Last Rite. Be sure to check out the podcast as until May 5th, it’s the only place you are going to hear ‘Devil Finger’ and the title track ‘Wasted Prayer’. Hero’s has done it again!

I also debuted ‘Warsick’s’ Tomorrow. Hoping to get the band on the Crazy Train in the near future!

Episode 109 will be a vinyl special as it’s Record Store Day, so I’ll be spinning as much Metal on vinyl as i can get my hands on. Plus I’ll be airing portions of Johnny James Dio’s interivews with ‘Voltang’ and ‘Between the Buried & Me’.

Here’s the play list for Episode # 108!

Hour I: Crazy Train (Show Intro) – Ozzy| Nothing Left *new – Hero’s Last Rite| Interview with Steve McDonald of HLR| Devil Finger *new – Hero’s Last Rite| Wasted Prayer *new – Hero’s Last Rite| Tomorrow *new – Warsick| Anger’s Creeping – Special Ops| The Pinnacle & The Pentacle – Aron Scott’s Earthquake| Bouncing Better – Rifium

Hour II: In The Ashes – Zeal & Ardor| Satan’s Prayer – Ghost| Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer – Behemoth| Sex with Satan – Piledriver| In League With Satan & Son’s Of Satan – Venom| Satan’s Fall – Mercyful Fate| FBS – Goatwhore| Homage To Satan – Deicide| Shout At The Devil (’97’) – Motley Crue

Hero’s Last Rite: https://heroslastrite.bandcamp.com

Warsick: https://warsick.bandcamp.com

Special Ops: https://specialops1.bandcamp.com/album/tangents

Aron Scott’s Earthquake: https://aronscott.bandcamp.com/releases

Rifium: https://rifium.bandcamp.com/album/ice-disease

Upcoming Shows :

668 Charlotte St. – Scene: April 21, 2017; late morning. Your bloodshot eyes peel open and your cotton-dry mouth unleashes a foul-smelling yawn as you slowly dawn from your stoned stupor amid chip crumbs and value-menu burger wrappers. Then suddenly, you excitedly remember: is it Friday?! You’re god-damn RIGHT it’s Friday! And that means tonight, you’re gonna come do it all over again at our house.

The Grindhouse will rise from the ashes to be rocked to the ground! THE GREEN LUNG GRINDERS, MONTEITH, A LUCID NIGHTMARE, and more (Metallica covers, anyone?) will be in the house rockin’ live and talkin’ jive, with special guest DJ YUNG DJEDI tearin’ up the turntables! A minimum donation of $5 is sincerely appreciated, and merch is available for purchase or barter!

BYO booze/weed/whatever!

——————————————————————————————————————-

April 22nd at the Panic Room in SJ 154 Union Street – Punks for Paws SPCA Fundraiser concert with Admission: $10

9pm

KillDevils

The Viral

Neighbourhood Watch

Green Lung Grinders

Donations accepted

———————————————————————————————————————————–

April 21st at Montes showbar and grill

April Assault Cancer fundraiser

with FRIDAY APRIL 21

9:00-9:30- Enemy Designed –

9:45-10:15- Chaos Theory –

10:30-11:00- Orchid’s Curse –

11:15-11:45- Hitman –

12:00-12:45- My Other Brother Alice-

:00-1:45 – Ritual (Ghost tribute)

9PM-2AM

Montes is located at 245 Waverly RD Dartmouth NS

——————————————————————————————————————-

April 27th at the Capital – Punks for Paws Fredericton with- Admission: $10 + Donations are accepted

8PM start

KillDevils

The Viral

Neighbourhood Watch

Green Lung Grinders

Donations accepted

——————————————————————————————————————-

Friday, April 28 at the Maniac Mansion on Montgonmery st

Keith Doom & The Wrecking Crew/Cable Crusher/Tortue

19+ BYOB

Doors at 9;30

$5-$10 sliding scale cover

———————————————————————————————————————————–

Saturday April 29th The Hollywood Star Room presents Saint John NB’s ‘Rifium’ with ‘Red Usurper’ & The Wasteland Zombies

$15 cover – 1560 Route 690 Ripples NB!

——————————————————————————————————————-

Get your tickets for the Maritimes Metal & Hard Rock ‘fest #5!

July 28th & 29th (into the 30th) Windsor Nova Scotia!

——————————————————————————————————————-

And don’t forget Freedom fest happening in the wonderful township of Harvey Station this August 11th to 14th

Go to http://freedomfestnb.com/ for tickets and info on what bands are playing this music festival

——————————————————————————————————————-Maximum 110 Metal Radio show hosted by Stephen LeBanc – Sunday’s 9-Midnight on BME Radio http://bmeradiolive.myl2mr.com/ –

Kat’s Metal Litterbox Internet Radio Metal 24hrs / day! Best of Unsigned Canadian Metal! http://katsmetallitterbox.com/music-chat/