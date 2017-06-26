The Crazy Train Episode #CXV

Iron Maiden was with me live in the studio at the beginning of Hour I, boy did they ever look different from seeing them live and all the photo’s I’ve ever seen! But honestly, it was Fredericton’s ‘Run For Your Lives’ the cities Iron Maiden tribute band headed up by Aaron Hazlett! We chatted about why and how this tribute got started, what it’s like to do a tribute band.

‘Run For Your Lives’ is: Aaron Hazlett (Bruce Bruce)-Chris Mercer (Dave Murray)- James Morrison (Adrian Smith)- Steve Mansfield (Nico McBrain)

Also in this episode was the part 1 of the Maritime Metal & Hard Rock festival #5 feature which saw local resident Kevin B win himself a weekend pass to the festival happening this July 28/29th in Windsor, Nova Scotia. I also played music from 9 of the bands playing this years festival.

Be sure to tune in to the next Crazy Train for Part II of the feature on the bands playing this years MM&HR ‘fest #5 – Because I have 1 more Weekend pass to give away on air! $60. value, this pass will get you in to see the bands from Friday afternoon until Saturday /Sunday morning when they finish! Camping is NOT included with this pass!

Also on next weekends The Crazy Train, local show promoter and a woman who’s worked very hard for the regions Metal & Punk community, I’ll be joined by Sammie X, to talk about the Metal Survey that many of your helped take part in. The information that was gleaned from this survey a major help to the scene and Sammie and I will be talking about just how this information is going to be put to use to benefit our local/regional Metal & Punk scene.

Hour I: Crazy Train – Ozzy| Wrath Child – Iron Maiden| Interview with ‘Run For Your Lives’ Fredericton’s tribute to Iron Maiden\ 2 Minutes To Midnight – Iron Maiden| MM&HR ‘fest feature Pt 1: No Mercy – Aaron Scott’s Earthquake| Killing Tomorrow – Black Moor| Psychonaut – Counter Clockwork| The Witch’s Spell – Dark Shrine| Beyond The Distant Sun – Doom Machine| Ballarat – Dumpster Mummy| Manifesto – Last Kick| Living With The Devil – Lionsault| Lake Shaker – Tri-City Villains|

Hour II: Dallas 1PM – SAXON (request)| Trigger Pulse – Kobra & The Lotus| Life I know – The Chronicles of Israfel|No Warning – Venomous Maximus

Upcoming Shows:

Friday June 30th! Soulstice farewell show!

38 Murray Ave!

Tickets are available through myself or Ezra Seamone

With Soulstice!, The Wasteland Zombies, In The Act of Violence and Gemstones!!

ONLY a limited number of people can come to this show!

So git yer tix NOW! Or you will never ever ever ever, ever ever ever, ever see Soulstice play live again!!

———————————————————————————————————————————— Get your tickets for the Maritimes Metal & Hard Rock ‘fest #5!

http://www.maritimemetalfest.com

July 28th & 29th (into the 30th) Windsor Nova Scotia!

——————————————————————————- There’s also a brand new Punk rock show on CHSR which airs each Thursday at 9PM! It’s Underground Sounds with Parker & Mat!

Every Thursday at 9PM on CHSR-FM!

And don’t forget Freedom fest happening in the wonderful township of Harvey Station this August 11th to 14th

Go to http://freedomfestnb.com/ for tickets and info on what bands are playing this music festival

Saturday, August 19th at 22 prospect Place in Doaktown, NB is the ‘Maritime Monster’s Of Rock show’ with -‘Run For Your Lives’, Fredericton’s premier Iron Maiden Tribute band, along with Moment of Inertia & The Wasteland Zombies.

Tickets go on sale June 10th.. $25 a ticket. $30 at the door. We are taking pre orders online for $15. For the first 50 online sales. Email us on how to order online

