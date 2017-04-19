Fuzztone Maina Episode 7

Hello And here last Friday show for you who miss it . we hear from great band like ,saxon , April wine, Scorpions, zz top And Rush . Hope you all had a Good long week end And join me once again this Friday 6pm To 8 pm .

Play list for 04/14/17

1. Alice Cooper – Hello Hooray

2. Bad Company – Shooting star

3. Max Webster – Lip Service

4. Led Zepplin- – Were gonna Gove

5. Led Zepplin – Poor Tom

6.Scorpions – Lady Starlight

7. Junk House – Boom

8. Sweet – I wanna be committed

9. Five man Electrical Band – Butterfly

10. The Kings – This beat goes on

11. Deep purple – Lazy

12.Z Z Top- I’m Bad I’m Nation wide

13.Rush – Fly by Night

14. C C R -Midnight Special

15. Scorpions – The Zoo

16. April Wine – Hard Times

17. Pink Floyd – Comfortable Numb

18.Dio- Rainbow in the Dark

19. Neil Young – Only Love

20. Iron Maiden – The Trooper

21. Rainbow- Since you been Gone

22. Triumph- Battle Cry

23. Diamond Head – Shoot out the lights

24. Van Halen – Running with the devil

25. Anvil- Make it up to you

26. Black Sabbath – Paranoid

27 Saxon – Dallas 1 pm