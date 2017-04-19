Fuzztone Maina Episode 7

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Hello And here last Friday show for you who miss it . we hear from great band like ,saxon , April wine, Scorpions, zz top And Rush . Hope you all had a Good long week end And join me once again this Friday 6pm To 8 pm .
Play list for 04/14/17
1. Alice Cooper – Hello Hooray
2. Bad Company – Shooting star
3. Max Webster – Lip Service
4. Led Zepplin- – Were gonna Gove
5. Led Zepplin – Poor Tom
6.Scorpions – Lady Starlight
7. Junk House – Boom
8. Sweet – I wanna be committed
9. Five man Electrical Band – Butterfly
10. The Kings – This beat goes on
11. Deep purple – Lazy
12.Z Z Top- I’m Bad I’m Nation wide
13.Rush – Fly by Night
14. C C R -Midnight Special
15. Scorpions – The Zoo
16. April Wine – Hard Times
17. Pink Floyd – Comfortable Numb
18.Dio- Rainbow in the Dark
19. Neil Young – Only Love
20. Iron Maiden – The Trooper
21. Rainbow- Since you been Gone
22. Triumph- Battle Cry
23. Diamond Head – Shoot out the lights
24. Van Halen – Running with the devil
25. Anvil- Make it up to you
26. Black Sabbath – Paranoid
27 Saxon – Dallas 1 pm