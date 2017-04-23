Fuzztone Mania Epasoid 8

Hi On this Epasoid of fuzztone Mania we heard from music from ,Black Sabbath , Brownsvill Station ,Cony Hatch , Styx The Doors and many more…..

1.Black Sabbath – Am I going insane

2.Jimi Hendrix- Manic Depression

3. Saga- Humble Stance

4. Steppenwolf – 40 Days and 40 Nights

5.Brownsvill Station -Martian Boogie

6. Prism -Armageddon

7. Oazark Mountian DareDevil

8. Alice Cooper- Halo Of Flys

9 .Cony Hatch – Monkey Bars

10. The Backdoor men – Out of my mind

11.Boston – Smokin

12. Kick Axe – Hellrasier

13.Kingdom Come – Do ya like it

14. Styx – Blue Collar Man

15.Crowbar- House of blue light

16.April Wine – Bad Boys

17. Donavan – Hurd gurdy man

18. Wings – Jets

19. Rush – Xanadu

20.The Doors -Road house Blues

21.Ted Nugent- Dog Eat Dog

22. Killer Dewarfs- Keep That Spirit Alive

23. Oueen – Tie your mother Down

24. Blue oyster cult- bucks Boogie

25. Black Sabbath – sweet leaf