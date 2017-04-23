Fuzztone Mania Epasoid 8

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Hi On this Epasoid of fuzztone Mania we heard from music from ,Black Sabbath , Brownsvill Station ,Cony Hatch , Styx The Doors and many more…..
1.Black Sabbath – Am I going insane
2.Jimi Hendrix- Manic Depression
3. Saga- Humble Stance
4. Steppenwolf – 40 Days and 40 Nights
5.Brownsvill Station -Martian Boogie
6. Prism -Armageddon
7. Oazark Mountian DareDevil
8. Alice Cooper- Halo Of Flys
9 .Cony Hatch – Monkey Bars
10. The Backdoor men – Out of my mind
11.Boston – Smokin
12. Kick Axe – Hellrasier
13.Kingdom Come – Do ya like it
14. Styx – Blue Collar Man
15.Crowbar- House of blue light
16.April Wine – Bad Boys
17. Donavan – Hurd gurdy man
18. Wings – Jets
19. Rush – Xanadu
20.The Doors -Road house Blues
21.Ted Nugent- Dog Eat Dog
22. Killer Dewarfs- Keep That Spirit Alive
23. Oueen – Tie your mother Down
24. Blue oyster cult- bucks Boogie
25. Black Sabbath – sweet leaf