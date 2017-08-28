Fuzztone mania Episode 22

Hello and I hope all had a good weekend .Here is last friday episode of fuzztone mania .we hear from some awesome bands and here are just a few of what we listen to …. Judas Preast,Alcatrazz,Vandenburg,Accept,Korn and a whole lot more .

Play List for 25/08/17

1. Judas Preast – Invaders

2. Queen – Keep yourself alive

3. Cony hatch – Wrong side of town

4. Alcatrazz-Jet to jet

5. Diamond head – Am i evil

6. Fist – Crazy on you

7. Vandenburg – Friday night

8. Iron maiden – The trooper

9. Streetheart – What kind of love is this

10. Scorpions – Tease me please me

11. Accept Balls to the wall

12. Loverboy – When it’s over

13. Cheap trick – An’t that a shame

14. Dio – Don’t talk to strangers

15. Rush – In the mood

16. Queensryche – I don’t belive in love

17. Van halen – Summer nights

18. April wine – This could be the right one

19. Korn – Comming undone

20. Rainebow – Streets of dreams

21. Lee Aaron -Barley holding on

22. Black sabbath – Hole in the sky

23. Megadeath – In my houre of need

24. Steppenwolf -sookie sookie

25. Led Zepplin – Poor tom