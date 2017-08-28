Fuzztone mania Episode 22

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Hello and I hope all had a good weekend .Here is last friday episode of fuzztone mania .we hear from some awesome bands and here are just a few of what we listen to …. Judas Preast,Alcatrazz,Vandenburg,Accept,Korn and a whole lot more .
Play List for 25/08/17
1. Judas Preast – Invaders
2. Queen – Keep yourself alive
3. Cony hatch – Wrong side of town
4. Alcatrazz-Jet to jet
5. Diamond head – Am i evil
6. Fist – Crazy on you
7. Vandenburg – Friday night
8. Iron maiden – The trooper
9. Streetheart – What kind of love is this
10. Scorpions – Tease me please me
11. Accept Balls to the wall
12. Loverboy – When it’s over
13. Cheap trick – An’t that a shame
14. Dio – Don’t talk to strangers
15. Rush – In the mood
16. Queensryche – I don’t belive in love
17. Van halen – Summer nights
18. April wine – This could be the right one
19. Korn – Comming undone
20. Rainebow – Streets of dreams
21. Lee Aaron -Barley holding on
22. Black sabbath – Hole in the sky
23. Megadeath – In my houre of need
24. Steppenwolf -sookie sookie
25. Led Zepplin – Poor tom