General Distortion – Episode 7 – Listening Party Podcast – The Age of Self – Anthesis

Episode 7!!!!!!

We sat down with Scott and Andy from Anthesis to discuss their new album while we listened to it in full!

Listen to the full episode for a complete breakdown of this killer album!

Listen to the album here: https://anthesis.bandcamp.com/album/the-age-of-self

Check Anthesis out at the following tour dates!

June 17th – Moncton, NB – Plan b lounge @ 9pm

July 15th – Cocagne, NB – Metal Bukkakee @ 10pm

July 28th – Halifax, NS – Gus’ Pub and Grill @ 10pm

New episode tomorrow! We will be sitting down with Nick Piovesan from Behold, The Conqueror to talk about their new self-titled album, his adventures in acting and other shenanigans!

Tune in tomorrow night from 10-11:30pm on CHSR!