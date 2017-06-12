Fuzztone Mania Episode 13

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
On this episode we hear from great bands like Blue oyster cult, U.F.O ,Canned Heat,Alcatrazz ,Iron Butterfly and many more ……
Play List for 02\09\17
1.Blue oyster cult – Godzilla
2. Pink Floyd -Astronaomy Domine
3. Queencity kids – kids city
4.U.F.O – Doctor Doctor
5.C.C.R – Sweet hitch hiker
6.Jimi Hindrix – Manic Depression
7.Rush – Bastille Day
8.Canned Heat -On the road again
9. Deep Purple – Hush
10. Max Webster -In the world of Giants
11. Alcatrazz – Jet to Jet
12. Black sabbath -Sabbath Bloddy Sabbath
13. Triumph – Spellbound
14. Iron Butterfly – Are you Happy
15. Ram jam –Turnpike
16. Crowbar – Tits on the pavement
17.Queen – Fat bottom girls
18.Matt Mingelwood – Dorchester
19 . Moody blues – I know your out there someweres
20. Rainbow -Since you been gone
21.White snake – Here i go again
22. Lee Aaron -Fire and Gasoline
23.Badfinger – I can’t take it
24. Rolling stones – Sympathy for the Devil
25. Treat Ghost of graceland