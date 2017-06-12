Fuzztone Mania Episode 13

On this episode we hear from great bands like Blue oyster cult, U.F.O ,Canned Heat,Alcatrazz ,Iron Butterfly and many more ……

Play List for 02\09\17

1.Blue oyster cult – Godzilla

2. Pink Floyd -Astronaomy Domine

3. Queencity kids – kids city

4.U.F.O – Doctor Doctor

5.C.C.R – Sweet hitch hiker

6.Jimi Hindrix – Manic Depression

7.Rush – Bastille Day

8.Canned Heat -On the road again

9. Deep Purple – Hush

10. Max Webster -In the world of Giants

11. Alcatrazz – Jet to Jet

12. Black sabbath -Sabbath Bloddy Sabbath

13. Triumph – Spellbound

14. Iron Butterfly – Are you Happy

15. Ram jam –Turnpike

16. Crowbar – Tits on the pavement

17.Queen – Fat bottom girls

18.Matt Mingelwood – Dorchester

19 . Moody blues – I know your out there someweres

20. Rainbow -Since you been gone

21.White snake – Here i go again

22. Lee Aaron -Fire and Gasoline

23.Badfinger – I can’t take it

24. Rolling stones – Sympathy for the Devil

25. Treat Ghost of graceland