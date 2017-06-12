The Crazy Train Episode #CXIII

Before we get into the meat and metal potato’s…..

How would YOU, yes YOU! reading this right now, how would you like to win a weekend pass to the Maritime Metal & Hard Rock festival #5 in Windsor, Nova Scotia, THIS July 28 and 29th. This is a $60. cash value (camping NOT included – But there’s still ground available).

I’m going to be giving away two passes. There will be TWO questions, Tune in to the Crazy Train THIS upcoming Saturday. It’s going to be a different kinda question you’ll have to answer to win the prize. To win, you’re gonna have to “guess” what the noise is!

‘Monteith Mania’ descended on the Crazy Train Saturday June 10th. Fresh off their first ever tour, riding the wave of their debut album, the guys were still amped! We had a great conversation, one in fact I plan to continue on a future show! I think everyone will dig this interview, as the guys had not ever toured like this before and for some of them it was the furthest they had ever been outside New Brunswick.

A lot of CanCon on this episode (‘Cancon’ is our radio term for Canadian Content, for which we are required to play a certain percent each day, as the Crazy Train’s first hour is dedicated to Canadian Indie Metal, I usually fill my quota quite nicely!), usually only the first hour is all Canuck Metal, but I had some great new albums come in that deserved the attention!

Play List for Hour I: Crazy Train – Ozzy| Abyssonaut – Monteith| Monteith Interview| Rifflords – Monteith| Paradigm Shift – Malixeria| Viral Mantra – Maou Mindu| Get Closer Away – Eckman Dredge| Blackened Sun – Get The Shot| 30 Years – Massive Scar Era|

Hour II: The High Priest – Woodhawk| Specimen X – Kobra & The Lotus| Speak – NinjaSpy| There Will Be Blood – Oracle| Silvera – Gojira| Arbiters Of The Apocalypse – Revocation| Burn It Down – Shattered Sun| Midlife Crisis (Celebrating 25 years since the release of Faith No More’s ‘Angel Dust’ album.

Upcoming Shows:

Saturday June 17th in Saint John at O’Connors Pub 89 Golden Grove rd. Beyond Eternal with Engage the Threat and Cable Crusher. No cover charge posted. ———————————————————————- Friday June 30th! Soulstice farewell show! 38 Murray Ave! Tickets are available through myself or Ezra Seamone With Soulstice!, The Wasteland Zombies, In The Act of Violence and Gemstones!! ONLY a limited number of people can come to this show! So git yer tix NOW! Or you will never ever ever ever, ever ever ever, ever see Soulstice play live again!! —————————————————————————————————————————————– Get your tickets for the Maritimes Metal & Hard Rock ‘fest #5! http://www.maritimemetalfest.com July 28th & 29th (into the 30th) Windsor Nova Scotia! ——————————————————————————- And don’t forget Freedom fest happening in the wonderful township of Harvey Station this August 11th to 14th Go to http://freedomfestnb.com/ for tickets and info on what bands are playing this music festival ——————————————————————————- Kat’s Metal Litterbox Internet Radio Metal 24hrs / day! Best of Unsigned Canadian Metal! http://katsmetallitterbox.com/music-chat/