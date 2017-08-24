The Escapists 2 Review

Team 17 & Mouldy Toof Studios bring us The Escapists 2, a top down strategy game. You must escape many scenarios; like a prison for example. There are many ways to escape a prison, but that is not all you do. Following a schedule and protocol is necessary to keep out of trouble. There are many ways to escape from the levels, by acquiring a variety of items; like weapons, keys, and uniforms. Collect these items by taking them from prisoner’s desks or earn coins by doing tasks for prisoners and buying the items from other prisoners. The prisons are not just in buildings this time. There are prisons on trains, submarines, airplanes and much more. As you progress through the levels, they become more difficult. You must collect keys in order to unlock more levels, which can become frustrating. As you try to escape while time is running out, you must cover your jailbreak attempt with an item such as a desk, masking your attempt during inspection.

The Escapists 2 feels like a great sequel and is truly a unique experience.

The Escapists 2: 7/10