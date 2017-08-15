The Lunchbox Interview: David Ivany (The Hollywood Star Room 4th Anniversary)

Even when you are driven by passion, it takes a certain kind of energy to sustain it year after year.

My guest today is David Ivany, co-creator of The Hollywood Star Room, a music venue located in his livingroom in Ripples, NB. They’re celebrating their fourth anniversary this weekend, and David takes some time to reminisce on how it all got started, what it’s been like and how they plan to celebrate the birthday.

The 4th Anniversary celebration features a reunion of Southern Justice and a performance from Paula Tozer’s latest project. Join them on Saturday, August 19 at 10pm.