The Lunchbox Interview: Natalie Pickard & Debbie Thomas (NBACL)

Sometimes you just need an ally to help you reach your dreams, to make your art.

My guests today are Natalie Pickard and Debbie Thomas. Debbie works with the New Brunswick Accociation for Community Living (NBACL), an entity that works with people who need help making their way in society. Natalie is an artist working with the NBACL on a program that helps people get started on creating a sustainable business. Natalie’s artwork can be found on postcards, currently for sale at Covey’s on Prospect St. We talk about how the program helps people like Natalie, and how Natalie has gone on to create this artwork.

