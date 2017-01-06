The Lunchbox Interview: Hometown Heroes show (Pen/Josh/Charlie)

Why not start off your first regular weekend of the new year with a great show of local talent? The Hometown Heroes twin shows will bring six bands to the stage that will promise an excellent time. My guests today represent three of the bands: Penelope from Motherhood, Charlie from Cellarghost and Josh from The Hyperchondriacs. We chat about what 2016 was, what 2017 will be, and the love of music production, performance and touring.

The first show of The Hometown Heroes is January 6 at 10:30pm at The Capital Bar, featuring Motherhood, Cellarghost and The Hyperchondriacs. The second show is on Saturday night at 10:30pm at The Capital Bar, with David in the Dark, Brookside Mall and The Snorkelers. The shows are only $10 at the door, or a student-friendly $6 when you present your student ID.