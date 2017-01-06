RFYL Episode – PastIsOverEP01



Hey folks! Welcome to the first episode of 2017! On today’s episode we visited a lot of 2016 releases, talk about what’s coming out this year, and make up a bunch of random crap. Guest 1 is back and ice cream is mentioned, who knows! There’s also a lot of super catchy songs that you need to catch up on, so you should unplug your earholes and enjoy.

Grab the podcast, and wait, there’s more! The Barry Awards are open again, so go vote for your favourite shows / hosts so they can win awards and give awkward speeches. You know you want it to happen.

PS: If you’re wondering about the episode naming conventions, I reset the number every year to 01 just so I can keep track of the year. If you’re actually curious, this is episode 323!

Playlist:

The Pack AD – So What

JPNSGRLS – 2009

THE BALCONIES – War

Fit For Rivals – Freak Machine

miesha & the spanks – Stranger

Lionsault – In The Wild

Sleep Machine – Danger / Ghost Town

Dorothy – Wicked Ones

Bloody Diamonds – Rose Tattoo

Tsunami Bomb – Headlights On A Hand Grenade

Like A Motorcycle – Southern States

SOIL&”PIMP”SESSIONS – Light Blue Soldier