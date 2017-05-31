The Lunchbox Interview: Michael de Adder (You Might Be From Canada If…)

We are defined by who we are are what we know, but perhaps more precisely by who we aren’t and what we don’t have the foggiest idea about..

My guest today is Michael de Adder, well-known for his capturing of the moment succinctly and often hilariously through regular “political” cartoons. He’s published another book of new cartoons, this time satirizing, celebrating and highlighting that eternal Canadian question: “Just who are we, anyway?”

The new book, You Might Be From Canada If… is in bookstores now. We talked about the surprises that come from trying to summarize Canadian identity, some of the classic moments captured by the book, and how things we don’t know inform how we might just be..

