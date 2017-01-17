The Lunchbox Interview: It’s Not About Food

We all eat, but it soon becomes more complicated than that; most often, however, it’s not about food.

My guests today are Emily and Olivia, two 4th-year students in the nursing program at UNB who are working on this year’s edition of the regular group meetings to talk about body issues, exploring the relationship between food, body issues, emotions and lifestyle called It’s Not About Food. They join me to talk about the kinds of discussions they will have at the meetings.

It’s Not About Food starts as a 6-week program meeting either Mondays or Tuesday starting on January 23. To find out more, contact them via email at u3id3 [at] unb [dot] ca, via phone at (506) 260-8672, or on Facebook.