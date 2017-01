In the middle of winter, we’re going to have cold weather, so why don’t we shiver together?

My guest today is Brendan Magee, one of the organizers of the upcoming arts festival Shivering Songs. We talked about how the festival has grown and run through some of the musical and non-musical events taking place over the 4-day “weekend”.

Shivering Songs starts on Thursday night, January 19, and runs through to Sunday night.