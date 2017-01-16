The Crazy Train Episode #CII

Cable Crusher invaded the studio for a spell on this the 102nd episode of the Crazy Train. The bands been making their mark for about 3 years and are evolving into a tight unit willing to throw down their Punk flavored loudness whenever and wherever they are hailed.

I’ll be away for the next two episode of the show, but fear not!! Usually I’ll just throw on some repeats, but not this time! No no my friends, I’m happy to let you know that over these two shows Rosie’s Juke Joint and Rosie Morning host Roger Jean and our resident Metal reporter Johnny James ‘Dio’ will be filling in for me! I’m sure they’ll have some wicked tracks by entirely different artists than what I normally play! I feel you’ll be in more than capable hands!

Here’s the play list for Episode 102:

Hour I: Crazy Train – Ozzy| H.L.A. – Cable Crusher| Cable Crusher Interview| Rob Ford – Cable Crusher| Fallen Angel – Dream Aria| Sinful Aura – District Avenue| Vampiric Blood – Engage The Threat| Colossus – Tactus| The Catalyst – Rifium| Enter The Dark – Aftershok| Vile – Enemy Designed

Hour II: The Scarab – Kylesa| Schools For Fools – L.S.D. (Life Sex Death)| Breathe – Ministry| Refuse, Resist – Sepultura| I’m With Stupid – Static X| You Can’t Bring Me Down – Suicidal Tendencies| Eulogy – TOOL| Reaping Death – Watain| Soul Crusher – White Zombie| Merge – For Love Not Lisa

January 27th – It’s the amazing Molly Bee’s birthday so we’re throwing a rager to celebrate!!!! Moncton punks The Adhesives and everyone’s favorite psychos Chainsaw Boogie will join Hard Charger in supplying the tunes for the evening.

19+

BYOB

Door at 9

Cover $5-$10

Hard Charger

https://hardcharger.bandcamp.com/album/bad-omens

Chainsaw Boogie

https://chainsawboogie.bandcamp.com/

The Adhesives

https://therealadhesives.bandcamp.com/

