The Lunchbox Interview: Raymond Cua (The Travelling Foodie)

The world is a bigger place than you can ever imagine – but you can get a taste of it, bit by bit.

My guest today is Raymond Cua, otherwise known as The Travelling Foodie. After making the decision this year to turn his passion into a full-time job, Raymond now travels the world seeking out new places to see — and new foods to eat when he’s there. We talk about how he does it, where some of his most recent trips have taken him, and about the full variety of constantly-surprising tastes of the world.