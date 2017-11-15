Radiothon 2017

On November 18, join us for a marathon: 12 hours of live programming, right here!
Starting at 10am, we’ll play music, tell jokes, talk about our passions and maybe have a special guest or two. Some of us will be here all day — join in anytime!
What will happen? No idea.. But it will feature many of your favourite hosts, mixing it up to give you something special.
Schedule in progress:
- 10am-noon: Early Bird special?
- noon-2pm: Lunchbus?
- 2pm-4pm: After-Market Madness?
- 4pm-6pm: Extended Top Ten!
- 6pm-8pm: Eveningtide?
- 8pm-10pm: Last Chance?