Radiothon 2017

On November 18, join us for a marathon: 12 hours of live programming, right here!

Starting at 10am, we’ll play music, tell jokes, talk about our passions and maybe have a special guest or two. Some of us will be here all day — join in anytime!

What will happen? No idea.. But it will feature many of your favourite hosts, mixing it up to give you something special.

Schedule in progress:

10am-noon: Early Bird special?

noon-2pm: Lunchbus?

2pm-4pm: After-Market Madness?

4pm-6pm: Extended Top Ten!

6pm-8pm: Eveningtide?

8pm-10pm: Last Chance?