Original Harvest Jazz and Blues Artists On Rosie Morning Tomorrow….Blind Dog Is Back!!!

They were a Harvest Jazz and Blues fixture throughout most of the nineties, sharing the stage with the likes of Eddie Kirkland, Studebaker John & The Hawks, Pinetop Perkins, The Love Dogs, Dawn Tyler Watson, Toni Lynn Washington & Mighty Sam McClain.

They are back in 2017 to rock the Harvest Stage once again and you can catch them on Friday Sept 15th in the Cox & Palmer Tent along with Quinn Bonnell, Gary Sappier Blues Band and Downtown Blues Band!

Tune in tomorrow on Rosie Morning at 7:30 as Blind Dog’s Bruce Hughes, David Cunningham and Allison Hovey share Harvest Jazz and Blues Memories and play some Blind Dog Tracks from their newly released CD.

