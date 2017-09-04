Home » chsr » Original Harvest Jazz and Blues Artists On Rosie Morning Tomorrow….Blind Dog Is Back!!!

Original Harvest Jazz and Blues Artists On Rosie Morning Tomorrow….Blind Dog Is Back!!!

Posted on by

They were a Harvest Jazz and Blues fixture throughout most of the nineties, sharing the stage with the likes of Eddie Kirkland, Studebaker John & The Hawks, Pinetop Perkins, The Love Dogs, Dawn Tyler Watson, Toni Lynn Washington & Mighty Sam McClain.
They are back in 2017 to rock the Harvest Stage once again and you can catch them on Friday Sept 15th in the Cox & Palmer Tent along with Quinn Bonnell, Gary Sappier Blues Band and Downtown Blues Band!
Tune in tomorrow on Rosie Morning at 7:30 as Blind Dog’s Bruce Hughes, David Cunningham and Allison Hovey share Harvest Jazz and Blues Memories and play some Blind Dog Tracks from their newly released CD.

