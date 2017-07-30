Rosie’s Juke Joint for July 29th, 2017 Zydeco Edition

Playlist:

Terry Whalen Band Sober State of Mind

Dale Boyle Heart of Gold

Paul Reddick It Goes With You

Harrison Kennedy County Party Line

Colin James Goin’ Down

Voodoo Walters Big House Baby

Harpdog Brown & the Travelin’ Blues Show Must’ve Been the Devil

Beau Jacque & the Zydeco Hi-Rollers Give Him Cornbread

Richard Thompson – RT Shoot Out the Lights

Buckwheat Zydeco Let the Good Times Roll

Buckwheat Zydeco What You Gonna Do

Pine Leaf Boys La Vie Est Courte

Don Fontenot & Les Amis De La Louisiane Ride the Donkey

Tom Rigney and Flambeau Lunch with Satan’s Grandma

