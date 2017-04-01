Home » Current Shows » Music Shows » Anything Goes » Anything Goes 2017-04-01

Anything Goes 2017-04-01

Posted on by Posted in Anything Goes

Track Listing: Anything Goes with Bondo – there is so much great new music out there

1.) Blood and Glass – Whiskey

2.) Broken Social Scene – Halfway Home

3.) Trementina – Oh Child

4.) Beach Fossils – This Year

5.) Windigo – Magic

6.) Nate J – The Girl You Were Before

7.) Said The Whale – More Than Ever

8.) PWR BTTM – Answer My Text

9.) Jon McKiel – Brothers

10.) B.A. Johnston – I’m Turning Into My Grandma

11.) Timer Timbre – Sewer Blues

12.) The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer – Forever Fool

13.) The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer – I’m Back

14.) Radio Free Universe – Dirty Little Things

Leave a Reply