Home » Current Shows » Music Shows » Anything Goes » Anything Goes 2017-06-24

Anything Goes 2017-06-24

Posted on by Posted in Anything Goes

Track Listing: Anything Goes with Bondo – there is so much great new music out there

1. ) Royal Canoe ft. Begonia – Fussin’

2.) Portugal. The Man – Noise Pollution

3.) Vikings – Animal Kingdom

4.) Holy Data – Ether

5.) The Nonsense – Waiting For You

6.) Whitehorse – Nighthawks

7.) Jessie Brown – Someone Else

8.) Donovan Woods – All Mine

9.) The Wooden Sky – You’re Not Alone

10.) Chad VanGaalen – Old Heads

11.) King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Vomit Coffin

12.) King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Murder of the Universe

13.) The Pink Noise – Mickey Mouse Operation

14.) Slagduster – Peeping Ron

15.) Slagduster – Mushroom Stomp

Leave a Reply