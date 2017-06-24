Anything Goes 2017-06-24

Track Listing:
1. ) Royal Canoe ft. Begonia – Fussin’
2.) Portugal. The Man – Noise Pollution
3.) Vikings – Animal Kingdom
4.) Holy Data – Ether
5.) The Nonsense – Waiting For You
6.) Whitehorse – Nighthawks
7.) Jessie Brown – Someone Else
8.) Donovan Woods – All Mine
9.) The Wooden Sky – You’re Not Alone
10.) Chad VanGaalen – Old Heads
11.) King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Vomit Coffin
12.) King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Murder of the Universe
13.) The Pink Noise – Mickey Mouse Operation
14.) Slagduster – Peeping Ron
15.) Slagduster – Mushroom Stomp