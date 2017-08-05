Home » Current Shows » Music Shows » Anything Goes » Anything Goes 2017-08-05

Anything Goes 2017-08-05

Track Listing: Anything Goes with Bondo – there is so much great new music out there

1.) Chad Vangaalen – Pine and Clover

2.) Aron D’Alesio – Diamond Ring

3.) PAVEL – The Wild One

4.) Fake Billy & the Lost Prophets – Book of Job

5.) Nachtschade – Better Learn

6.) Sleepy Sun – Seaquest

7.) METZ – Cellophane

8.) The Electro-Lights – The Ballad of Scruff McGruff

9.) Gogol Bordello – Walking on the Burning Coal

10.) Elliott Brood – ‘Til The Sun Comes Up Again

11.) Death From Above 1979 – Freeze Me

12.) Portugal. The Man – Noise Pollution

13.) Kedr Livanskiy – Ariadna

14.) Mappe Of – Nimbin

 

