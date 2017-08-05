Anything Goes 2017-08-05

Track Listing:
1.) Chad Vangaalen – Pine and Clover
2.) Aron D’Alesio – Diamond Ring
3.) PAVEL – The Wild One
4.) Fake Billy & the Lost Prophets – Book of Job
5.) Nachtschade – Better Learn
6.) Sleepy Sun – Seaquest
7.) METZ – Cellophane
8.) The Electro-Lights – The Ballad of Scruff McGruff
9.) Gogol Bordello – Walking on the Burning Coal
10.) Elliott Brood – ‘Til The Sun Comes Up Again
11.) Death From Above 1979 – Freeze Me
12.) Portugal. The Man – Noise Pollution
13.) Kedr Livanskiy – Ariadna
14.) Mappe Of – Nimbin