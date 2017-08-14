Bondo chats with Raveen – Interview

2017-08-15 Every once in awhile there’s a sound that you can’t quite describe. Dark, but not ominous. Beautiful, but not delicate. Montreal’s Raveen fits into this category.

Their latest release, Always, had Ride The Tempo call them “the Pink Floyd of the new millennium” which are some pretty big words… but I get it. There’s something big, ethereal and calming about this music all at the same time.

Check out my chat with Raveen vocalist Eric while we talk about the music, Montreal, and their upcoming East Coast tour.

Raveen are playing The Capital with Property// and Year of Glad August 26, 2017.