TEM Ep.10: All Music All Tour!

Tour Itinerary:

First Stop:

“Towns 1 (Hello World)” by Marshall Art, Cory Johnson off the Timeline EP

Chiptune District:

“GALATEA” by HYPERLAMB

“Atlantis” by Impulses off the album Impulses

“MASS-teroid (Korg M01 Redux)” by Lazy Nerd 204 off the album M01 Redux

Future Funk District:

“Another lonely night…” by Pop Up! off the Flavored album

“Será” by Kattch

“Blue Velvet 2017 (Radio Edit)” by Blue Velvet

Synth District:

“Fall of the Ancient World” by Dan Terminus off the Automated Refrains album

“Optima 88” by Svenpete

“Hyperspace” by Nerex off the Hyperspace EP

VGM District:

“One Last Quest” by Norrin Radd off the Retro City Rampage Soundtrack

“Will You Remember Me?” by Garoad off the VA-11 HALL-A – Second Round

“In Circles” by Darren Korb off the Transistor: Original Soundtrack

Final Stop:

“Snow” by Yuki Kajiura off the NOIR ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK I

Got any suggestions for future tours?