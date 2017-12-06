TEM Ep.10: All Music All Tour!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Tour Itinerary:
First Stop:
“Towns 1 (Hello World)” by Marshall Art, Cory Johnson off the Timeline EP
Chiptune District:
“GALATEA” by HYPERLAMB
“Atlantis” by Impulses off the album Impulses
“MASS-teroid (Korg M01 Redux)” by Lazy Nerd 204 off the album M01 Redux
Future Funk District:
“Another lonely night…” by Pop Up! off the Flavored album
“Será” by Kattch
“Blue Velvet 2017 (Radio Edit)” by Blue Velvet
Synth District:
“Fall of the Ancient World” by Dan Terminus off the Automated Refrains album
“Optima 88” by Svenpete
“Hyperspace” by Nerex off the Hyperspace EP
VGM District:
“One Last Quest” by Norrin Radd off the Retro City Rampage Soundtrack
“Will You Remember Me?” by Garoad off the VA-11 HALL-A – Second Round
“In Circles” by Darren Korb off the Transistor: Original Soundtrack
Final Stop:
“Snow” by Yuki Kajiura off the NOIR ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK I