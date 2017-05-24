Fuzztone Mania Episode 10

Well here what ya all been waiting for last weeks show. On the show I played some Lenard Skynard,Pepper Tree , Rush, Max Webster , Krokus also had a deacation to the late Great Singer Chris Cornell R.I.P

Play list for 05/19/2017

1. 10 years later – you can’t win them all

2.Bad finger – Airwaves \ lookout calafornia

3 . Uriah heep – Weekend warrior

4.Van halen -Running with the devil

5. Led zepplin – In the evening

6. Max webster – Lip service

7. Queen – Your my best friend

8.Blue oyster cult – Godzillia

9.Bto -Wheels won’t turn

10.Jimi hendrix – wind crys mary

11.Billy Squier – every body want’s you

12.Pepper tree – Try

13.Rolling stones – Gimme shelter

14. Blitzkreeg – B litzkreeg

15.Lighthouse – One fine morning

16.Styx – put me on

17.Cream – whiteroom

18.Zztop – cheep sun glasses

19.Soundgarden – Room a thousand years wide

20. Autoslave -Gasoline

21.Soundgarden – Spoon man

22. Rush – Free will

23.The who – buba O’Ryley

24 Lenard Sknard – Simple Man

25. Krokus -Long stick goes boom

26. The Eagels – I can’t tell you why

27. Ccr – fortunat son