Fuzztone Mania Episode 10

Well here what ya all been waiting for last weeks show. On the show I played some Lenard Skynard,Pepper Tree , Rush, Max Webster , Krokus also had a deacation to the late Great Singer Chris Cornell R.I.P
Play list for 05/19/2017
1. 10 years later – you can’t win them all
2.Bad finger – Airwaves \ lookout calafornia
3 . Uriah heep – Weekend warrior
4.Van halen -Running with the devil
5. Led zepplin – In the evening
6. Max webster – Lip service
7. Queen – Your my best friend
8.Blue oyster cult – Godzillia
9.Bto -Wheels won’t turn
10.Jimi hendrix – wind crys mary
11.Billy Squier – every body want’s you
12.Pepper tree – Try
13.Rolling stones – Gimme shelter
14. Blitzkreeg – B litzkreeg
15.Lighthouse – One fine morning
16.Styx – put me on
17.Cream – whiteroom
18.Zztop – cheep sun glasses
19.Soundgarden – Room a thousand years wide
20. Autoslave -Gasoline
21.Soundgarden – Spoon man
22. Rush – Free will
23.The who – buba O’Ryley
24 Lenard Sknard – Simple Man
25. Krokus -Long stick goes boom
26. The Eagels – I can’t tell you why
27. Ccr – fortunat son