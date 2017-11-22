Fuzztone Mania Episode 30

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Well hello All It’s been a wile Since I posted last show was pre-emptied buy u.n.b hockey but Im am back . this past Friday we heard from some great bands here just a few bands we listen to…. Led zepplin,Cony Hatch,Doucette,Hawckwind and The Outlaws to name a few .
Play List for 17 /11/17
1. Led zepplin – Poor tom
2. Areosmith – Nobody’d fault
3. Trooper – Genral Hangernade (can)
4. Fastway -Littel by littel
5. Deep purple – Speed king
6. Cony Hatch – Monkey bars (can)
7. Ac\Dc – Heat seaker
8. C.c.r -Sweet hitch hiker
9. Doucette – Mama let em play (can)
10. Led Zepplin – Hot dog 11.Rainbow -Long live rock n roll
12.Triump – The city (can)
13. Hawckwind – Brain storm
14. Zztop – Tush
15. Rush – Big money (can)
16. Lenard skynard – T for texas
17. Boston – Smoken
18 . Prism – Im an’t looking any more (can)
19. Blakfoot – Train train
20. Kansa – Carry onward son
21. April wine -The band has just begun (can)
22. Dio – Don’t talk to strangers
23. The Outlaws – Ghost rides in the sky
24. Zztop – La Grange