Fuzztone Mania Episode 30

Well hello All It’s been a wile Since I posted last show was pre-emptied buy u.n.b hockey but Im am back . this past Friday we heard from some great bands here just a few bands we listen to…. Led zepplin,Cony Hatch,Doucette,Hawckwind and The Outlaws to name a few .

Play List for 17 /11/17

1. Led zepplin – Poor tom

2. Areosmith – Nobody’d fault

3. Trooper – Genral Hangernade (can)

4. Fastway -Littel by littel

5. Deep purple – Speed king

6. Cony Hatch – Monkey bars (can)

7. Ac\Dc – Heat seaker

8. C.c.r -Sweet hitch hiker

9. Doucette – Mama let em play (can)

10. Led Zepplin – Hot dog 11.Rainbow -Long live rock n roll

12.Triump – The city (can)

13. Hawckwind – Brain storm

14. Zztop – Tush

15. Rush – Big money (can)

16. Lenard skynard – T for texas

17. Boston – Smoken

18 . Prism – Im an’t looking any more (can)

19. Blakfoot – Train train

20. Kansa – Carry onward son

21. April wine -The band has just begun (can)

22. Dio – Don’t talk to strangers

23. The Outlaws – Ghost rides in the sky

24. Zztop – La Grange